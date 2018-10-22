Going To Be Big January Transfer Window For Arsenal – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes the January transfer window is key for Arsenal, after the Gunners continued their winning run by beating Leicester City 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.



Arsenal turned in an impressive display to put the Foxes to the sword, with goals from Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (two) cancelling out a 31st minute Hector Bellerin own goal.











Unai Emery's men have now moved up to fourth place in the Premier League standings on 21 points and Sutton thinks the Gunners are growing, though fans are remaining level-headed.



However, the former Celtic striker warned that the January transfer window will matter hugely for Arsenal as they aim to bolster their squad to compete.





He said on BBC Radio 5 live: "I was listening to the crowd and how they got behind the team.



"Things are getting better and improving.



"Arsenal fans are realistic and not expecting big titles, but the team is growing.



"It's going to be a big January for Arsenal in terms of who they recruit.



"They are not far off", Sutton added.



Arsenal have now won their last ten games across all competitions and are next in action away in Portugal in the Europa League against Sporting Lisbon.

