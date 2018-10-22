He’s Not Let Me Down Once – Steven Gerrard Singles Out Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard feels that Gers midfielder Andy Halliday has not let him down at any point during his time as Gers boss so far.



Gerrard made a few changes to the starting eleven on Sunday when Rangers registered their first win away from home in the Premiership this season at the SuperSeal Stadium, beating Hamilton.











The Light Blues ran out 4-1 winners as they showed tremendous character to secure maximum points through late goals from James Tavernier, who converted two penalties, and Alfredo Morelos, after Ryan Kent’s opening goal was cancelled out by Steven Boyd.



Rangers have a busy week ahead of them with a Europa League clash on Thursday before the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen and Gerrard handed out starts to Halliday, Nikola Katic and Jordan Rossiter on Sunday.





Gerrard hailed Halliday's performance and insists the midfielder, who had been tipped for the exit door in the summer, has yet to let him down.



“I thought that Andy was terrific", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"He played really well and had a strong performance and he hasn’t let me down as of yet."



The former Liverpool captain added that Katic had a good game overall, but justified his decision to introduce Joe Worrall in place of the Croatian by admitting that there was a need for changes.



“Nikola did okay, but I felt that tactically we needed to change that up towards the end”, Gerrard continued.



“The changes now have worked, but there was times when I was looking back wondering if I shouldn’t have.”

