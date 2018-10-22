I’m Still Only 21 – Jordan Rossiter Determined To Succeed At Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has stressed he is still only 21 years old and is determined to get his career back on track after a horrendous run of injuries.



Rossiter notched up 80 minutes during the Gers’ 4-1 win over Hamilton on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership to add to a second half appearance he made against Ayr United, his only other involvement so far this season.











The midfielder, who joined the Old Firm giants from Liverpool in 2016, has struggled to fulfil his potential at both Liverpool and Rangers due to persistent injuries that have hindered his development.



Despite his torrid luck with injuries, Rossiter insists that he is still confident and determined to get back to his best shape at Ibrox under his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.





Rossiter stressed that he is still only 21 and has time to re-establish his career with the Gers.



“It’s been a tough road and I just want to pay everyone back who has been with me all the way”, Rossiter was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Yes – 100% I’m out to prove myself.



"I want to be a Rangers player and I can’t see anywhere bigger than here in my career.



“I’m lucky to still be here after my injury problems.



"I can’t lie – my development has been hampered by the injuries but I’m still only 21 and I want to be here and improve.”



Rossiter was tipped for big things as he progressed through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

