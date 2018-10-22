Juventus Spend Evening Scouting Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sent scouts to watch Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen in action for Sampdoria on Monday night.



After a season easing Andersen into Italian football, Sampdoria have handed the centre-back a starring role this term and he has not disappointed.











Andersen started for Sampdoria on Monday night in a Serie A meeting with Sassuolo and did his bit at the back as the match ended 0-0.



The Danish defender was watched in action by scouts from Italian champions Juventus, according to Sky Italia.





Andersen is now being closely assessed by Juventus ahead of a potential bid to take him to Turin.



But Juventus are not the only side to have noted the Dane's displays for Sampdoria.



He has also attracted the attention of Premier League giants Tottenham, who have started to scout him and monitor his development.



Andersen has been capped by Denmark at Under-21 level and was recently praised by his national team boss Niels Frederiksen.

