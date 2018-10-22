Morale Is Great And We Know Ipswich Game Massive – Leeds United Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has insisted that the Whites are looking forward to getting back on the pitch and setting things right against Ipswich Town on Wednesday after the defeat to Blackburn Rovers.



The Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park on Saturday when Darragh Lenihan scored the winning goal in the 70th minute after Danny Graham’s early goal was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich in the first half.











Marcelo Bielsa’s men slipped down to fourth place in the table with that loss and have now registered just a single win in their last five outings in the Championship.



Phillips, who featured during the entirety of the loss against Tony Mowbray’s side, insisted that the Leeds stars are now looking forward to hosting Ipswich on Wednesday to try and get back to winning ways.





“It’s massive and I’m just happy the games are coming thick and fast because after a loss you always want to put it right straight away”, Phillips was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post, speaking about the Ipswich game.



“We’ve had a dip in form but that happens in football and I think with more work we’ll get better and better.



“I can’t wait to get going on Wednesday."



Phillips also insisted that the loss at Ewood Park has not damanged belief within the squad.



"Morale is great.



"We’ve got a good set of lads, a good set of leaders, and there’s never one time where we think we’re not good enough to go out and win a game.



“We’re never not a team, we’re always connected and that will show throughout season.”



Ipswich are currently rock bottom in the Championship table with nine points from their 13 games so far this season and Leeds will start as firm favourites to take all three points.

