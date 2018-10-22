Need Game Plan For Leeds United Visit, Matthew Pennington Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town defender Matthew Pennington has insisted that the Tractor Boys must come up with a game plan to try and bounce back from the defeat against Queens Park Rangers when they visit Leeds United on Wednesday.



Paul Hurst’s men suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss at Portman Road as the visitors registered a comfortable win courtesy of an own goal from Dean Gerken and a penalty from Tomer Hemed on the stroke of half time.











Pennington, who joined Ipswich on loan from Everton in the summer, played the entirety of the game and admitted that the hosts were poor and allowed QPR to secure the upper hand early on.



Ipswich slipped down to the bottom of the Championship table with the loss and failed to add to a morale boosting win they registered against Swansea City before the international break.





However, they have a chance to make amends for the loss when they take the trip to Leeds on Wednesday, but Pennington insisted that his team must come up with a proper game plan if they are to secure a result at Elland Road.



"The fans have turned out today and you can understand why they're frustrated”, Pennington told the club’s official website.



"But we want to put things right.



"We have another tough match at Leeds on Wednesday so we need to go there with a plan and try to get something from the game.”



Pennington spent last season on loan at Leeds and was linked with a return to Elland Road in the summer, before he joined Ipswich.

