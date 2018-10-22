PHOTO: Rangers Coach Congratulates Liverpool Loanee On Personal Milestone

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has congratulated Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent for making his 100th appearance as a professional during the Gers' win at Hamilton.



Kent, who joined the Old Firm giants on a season-long deal in the summer, scored the opening goal as Rangers secured their first away win in the Scottish Premiership during the 4-1 drubbing of Hamilton on Sunday.











The winger has scored twice for Rangers so far this season and has clocked well over 1,200 minutes of playing time during his 17 appearances across all competitions.



Beale, who joined Steven Gerrard at Ibrox during the summer, took the opportunity to congratulate the youngster on Twitter by commenting that Kent has more gas left in his tank to keep himself going at the highest level.



“Congratulations Ryan Kent on 100 1st team appearances as a professional”, Beale wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of Kent celebrating his goal against Hamilton.



“The aim for all young players when breaking through.



"The race to 100 completed. Now for many more….."



Rangers will need more of the same from the likes of Kent as they enter a busy schedule of fixtures, with games against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League and a Scottish League Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen looming on the horizon.

