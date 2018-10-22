They’ve Taken To Me – West Ham Talent Delighted With Senior Stars Welcome

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United youngster Grady Diangana has revealed that the first team squad at the London Stadium have welcomed him with open arms and admitted that he is learning from his involvement with the senior stars.



Diangana caught the attention of the Hammers faithful when he bagged a brace during his debut for the senior team last month in the third round EFL Cup win over Macclesfield Town.











The midfielder was one of four West Ham academy graduates who took to the field against the Silkmen and made his Premier League debut when he came on as a substitute in second half stoppage time, during the win over Manchester United.



However, the 20-year-old featured more prominently during the 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday when he replaced the injured Andriy Yarmolenko in the first half.





Diangana revealed that it has been a warm welcome to the first team for him so far this season and insisted that he is indeed learning from the involvement courtesy of the mentality of everyone at the club.



"I'm learning every day”, Diangana told the club’s official website.



"I'm learning how to make connections with the players, learning how they play and how it can better my game and I'm literally just trying to be the best I can be on and off the pitch.



"I feel part of it.



"I feel like they've taken to me well and I can talk to anyone and ask for any advice and they always reply to me, so that's good."



With Yarmolenko facing several months out injured with an Achilles injury, Diangana will be looking for the vote to replace him.

