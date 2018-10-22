XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2018 - 12:11 BST

We’ve Got Game Plan For Arsenal, Leicester City Star Says

 




Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has claimed that the Foxes have devised a game plan that can help them to try and win the game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Maddison, who earned his first call-up to the senior England squad earlier this month, has started his life in the Premier League in sublime fashion with three goals and two assists from eight games so far this season.




The 21-year-old has earned the plaudits for his commendable shifts after making the big leap from the Championship to the Premier League at the beginning of the season after arriving at the King Power Stadium.

Claude Puel’s men will now go up against Arsenal, who have registered nine successive wins across all competitions, and are expected to rely on the creativity of Maddison as they seek a positive result away from home.
 


Maddison has struck a confident note and revealed that Leicester have devised a game plan for the match against Unai Emery’s men, and insisted that he believes it can help them to play out a good spectacle for the fans.

"They’re in very good form”, Maddison told the club’s official website.


"We know how much of a threat they are, they’re a very good team, with some world-class attacking players.

"But we will go there with a game plan, and attempt to try and win the game, as we always do.

"It’ll be a good spectacle hopefully."

Leicester went down to a 4-3 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last season.
 