We’ve Got Game Plan For Arsenal, Leicester City Star Says

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has claimed that the Foxes have devised a game plan that can help them to try and win the game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



Maddison, who earned his first call-up to the senior England squad earlier this month, has started his life in the Premier League in sublime fashion with three goals and two assists from eight games so far this season.











The 21-year-old has earned the plaudits for his commendable shifts after making the big leap from the Championship to the Premier League at the beginning of the season after arriving at the King Power Stadium.



Claude Puel’s men will now go up against Arsenal, who have registered nine successive wins across all competitions, and are expected to rely on the creativity of Maddison as they seek a positive result away from home.





Maddison has struck a confident note and revealed that Leicester have devised a game plan for the match against Unai Emery’s men, and insisted that he believes it can help them to play out a good spectacle for the fans.



"They’re in very good form”, Maddison told the club’s official website.



"We know how much of a threat they are, they’re a very good team, with some world-class attacking players.



"But we will go there with a game plan, and attempt to try and win the game, as we always do.



"It’ll be a good spectacle hopefully."



Leicester went down to a 4-3 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last season.

