Anthony Martial Is Years Away From Peak, Says Former Manchester United Star

Former Manchester United defender David May believes Anthony Martial is still a few years away from being at his peak.



Martial seems to have won over Jose Mourinho over the last few weeks and has scored three goals in the last two games during Manchester United’s mini-recovery from a slump in form.











The Frenchman has also been in talks with Manchester United over a new five-year contract and is edging closer towards committing his future to the club after a summer where he wanted to leave Old Trafford.



The general consensus about Martial is that he has frightening potential but has so far shown only glimpses of his ability at Manchester United.





May admits that potentially the forward could become one of the best in the world and says he is at the right club in Manchester United to develop further.



However, he has insisted that the world is still a few years away from seeing Martial at his best.



The former Red Devil said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “Potentially, he could be anything.



“He has got the world at this feet, he is at the best club and he could be phenomenal.



“He is not even close to getting to his peak, he has got another three to five years to get to that.”



Martial is expected to start when Manchester United host Juventus tonight at Old Trafford.

