Juventus Not Prepared To Push Boat Out For Paul Pogba

Juventus are not prepared to spend more than a certain figure if they move to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United in upcoming transfer windows.



With Manchester United’s form experiencing a minor upturn, talk of problems between Jose Mourinho and Pogba has gone away for the moment.











The Frenchman has had his troubles with the Manchester United boss since the end of last season and has been open to a transfer away from the club he rejoined in 2016.



Manchester United see Pogba as their crown jewel and are in no mood to lose the midfielder despite interest from clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus over the last few months.





Juventus’ financial expectations of any proposed deal could also scupper any move as according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, they don’t want to go beyond a certain point for Pogba’s return.



It has been claimed that the Italian champions do not want to spend more than €70m if they make a concrete move to sign the Frenchman again from Manchester United.



The figure is not expected to make Manchester United rethink their strategy as the club would want more than the €104m they spent to sign the Pogba from Juventus in 2016.



It remains to be seen whether Juventus revise their figure if Pogba puts in a midfield masterclass when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight.

