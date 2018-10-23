We’re Confident – Rangers Youth Supremo Backs Talents To Make First Team Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has revealed that he is confident about the current crop of youngsters promoted to the first team becoming regulars at senior level for the club in the future.



The Old Firm giants have adopted a strategy of promoting their youth team stars to the first team following the appointment of Steven Gerrard in the summer.











Glenn Middleton has arguably been the standout performer and the winger has made the big leap into senior football this year while others like Robby McCrorie and Ross McCrorie has enjoyed their involvement.



Both Cameron Palmer and Jack Thomson are touted to closely follow their peers into the first team set-up, while Stephen Kelly has already made his competitive debut for the club at the age of 18 this season.





Mulholland went on to claim in a Q&A session on Twitter that all the youngsters have a good chance of enjoying senior football at Ibrox for an extended period in the future.



“So far this season the manager has moved Glenn Middleton and Robby McCrorie to the first team dressing room alongside Ross McCrorie”, Mulholland answered on Twitter.



“Cammy Palmer and Jack Thomson have been included in the first team squads while Stephen Kelly has made his competitive debut.



“We are confident that these lads will continue to accumulate many appearances in a successful Rangers team while one or two others on the fringe will push hard to get into the manager's plans”, he added.

