Real Madrid Check On Antonio Conte’s Situation Amid Continuing Chelsea Link

Real Madrid have been in touch with Antonio Conte despite his contractual connection with his former club Chelsea as the European champions try to find a replacement for Julen Lopetegui.



Lopetegui’s side scored an unconvincing win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night to end their winless streak of five games in all competitions but the coach's future at the club remains bleak.











The Spaniard is largely expected to lose his job in the coming weeks but Real Madrid are yet to nail down a replacement for him thus far.



A number of names are being considered at the moment and it has been claimed that former Chelsea boss Conte remains very much on their shortlist of coaching targets.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Real Madrid’s lawyers recently got in touch with the Italian's lawyers to discuss Conte’s current legal status with regard to him being open to accepting a job offer.



Despite getting rid of the Italian in the summer, Chelsea are still paying his salary as per the contract, which expires at the end of the current season.



His deal with Chelsea is still said to be valid and lawyers of both parties are studying the situation to determine whether Conte would be in any legal trouble should he accept a job offer.



However, Real Madrid are keeping the former Serie A and Premier League winning manager on their shortlist despite his current situation.

