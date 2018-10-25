No Contact With Real Madrid Says Brother of Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte’s brother has revealed that Real Madrid have not been in touch with the former Chelsea manager.



Julen Lopetegui has been hanging on to his job at Real Madrid following a string of poor results, but is largely expected to be sacked in the coming weeks.











Real Madrid are believed to be trying to nail down a coaching target before deciding to let the Spaniard go and are considering a number of high profile names.



Former Chelsea boss Conte has been on the European champions’ shortlist and the club reportedly got in touch with the Italian’s representatives to discuss the possibility of him taking charge of the club.





However, Daniele Conte, the former Juventus player’s brother, insisted that there has been no contact between his brother and Real Madrid and he is currently taking time off from football.



“Antonio is on vacation”, the Italian’s brother told Cadena SER.



“He has not received any call from Real Madrid.



“Yes, Real Madrid are a great team but there are no contacts.”



Conte’s contract with Chelsea is still said to be valid with his former club still paying him his salary.

