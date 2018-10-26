Bayern Munich Up Ante For Manchester United Defensive Target, Enquiry Lodged

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have lodged an enquiry for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is in the radar of Manchester United and Juventus.



The centre-back, who went to the World Cup in Russia with the Serbia national team, has quickly established himself as a central figure in Florence following his arrival last summer.











The 21-year-old’s performances so far this season have not gone unnoticed with a number of clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus, keeping a close eye on his development in Serie A.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have now upped the ante by lodging an enquiry for the defender in a bid to try and snare him away from Tuscany.





Pantaleo Corvino, Fiorentina's sporting director, has quoted the German giants a price of €50m as the minimum needed to enter into talks for Milenkovic.



Milenkovic has a contract that runs until 2022 with Fiorentina and is regarded as an integral member of the first team under Stefano Pioli after playing every single minute of their Serie A campaign so far this season.



The defender, who made his debut for Serbia prior to the World Cup, has earned eight caps for his country, while he played in all three of their games in Russia.

