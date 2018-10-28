XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2018 - 09:30 GMT

Very Athletic, Good On Ball, Really Good Guy – Everton Star Hails Chelsea Loanee

 




Everton defender Michael Keane has hailed his partnership with Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma after revealing that they get along well both on and off the pitch.

Keane, who is slowly getting back to his best form at Goodison Park, has been part of a defence which has conceded just a single goal during Everton’s last three outings in the Premier League.




During their run of three straight wins in the league, Keane has also established a solid partnership with Zouma at the heart of a Toffees’ defence that had failed to keep a clean sheet in their first seven games across all competitions.

The defender was instrumental during Everton’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace after the international break, as he played a part during the build-up to both their goals.
 


Keane praised his new partner Zouma and hailed the relationship between the two by suggesting that the duo get along well and admitted that the Frenchman is a good guy on and off the pitch.

“I’m really enjoying playing with Kurt”, Keane told the club’s official website.


“He’s been really good since he’s come into the team.

"I can talk to him, we get on well, he’s a really good guy off the pitch.

“We work a lot together in training.

"He is very athletic and good on the ball, so he’s got a lot to offer”, he added.

Keane will now face his former club Manchester United, where he spent his formative years as a defender, at Old Trafford this afternoon as Everton aim to maintain their good run of form.
 