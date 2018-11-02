XRegister
06 October 2016

02/11/2018 - 10:35 GMT

Don’t Care About Setting Asking Price – Cagliari Supremo On Liverpool Target

 




Cagliari CEO Mario Passetti has insisted that the club have no figure in mind when it comes to setting an asking price for Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 21-year-old Italy international is one of the most wanted young midfielders in the peninsula and a number of top Serie A clubs are interested in snaring him away from Cagliari.




Inter, Juventus and Napoli are all keen to get their hands on him and he has even attracted interest from abroad, with clubs such as Monaco and Liverpool considering signing him.

Cagliari are said to be eyeing a fee beyond the €50m mark, but Passetti stressed that the club do not care about setting an asking price for their young star.
 


The club CEO stressed that Barella remains very much in the club’s plans, but conceded that anything can happen in the future with regards to the midfielder.

“I will give you a trivial answer, we don’t how much he is worth and we don’t care”, Passetti told Radio Marte.


“We’re still a team who are developing and it is now bearing fruit.

“Within that path, he has an important role and even Nicolo is very happy.

“But then I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Barella has a contract until 2022 with Cagliari.
 