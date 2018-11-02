Steven Gerrard Is Questioning Quality of His Team, Former Rangers Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Gordon Smith feels that Steven Gerrard has started to question the quality of the players at his disposal at Ibrox.



Gerrard made no bones about his disappointment in seeing Rangers lose to Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at the weekend.











He insisted that he won’t think twice about replacing some of the players with better quality options, and a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night further worsened his mood.



Rangers are now without a win in three games in all competitions and Gerrard conceded that the fans were right to dish it out to his team at Ibrox following the draw against Kilmarnock.





Smith admits that Rangers have seen a dip in form in recent games and believes the manager himself now has serious doubts about the quality of players he has at the moment.



The former Gers star said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show: “With Rangers, that’s three competitions in the last week they have played in and they haven’t won in three of them and that’s a dip.



“You can tell by Steven Gerrard’s comments now that he is beginning the question his team.



“I don’t think there are any doubts about that.”



Gerrard is expected to be backed by the Rangers board to make signings in the January window.

