XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2018 - 10:28 GMT

Steven Gerrard Is Questioning Quality of His Team, Former Rangers Star Feels

 




Former Rangers star Gordon Smith feels that Steven Gerrard has started to question the quality of the players at his disposal at Ibrox.

Gerrard made no bones about his disappointment in seeing Rangers lose to Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at the weekend.




He insisted that he won’t think twice about replacing some of the players with better quality options, and a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night further worsened his mood.

Rangers are now without a win in three games in all competitions and Gerrard conceded that the fans were right to dish it out to his team at Ibrox following the draw against Kilmarnock.
 


Smith admits that Rangers have seen a dip in form in recent games and believes the manager himself now has serious doubts about the quality of players he has at the moment.

The former Gers star said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show: “With Rangers, that’s three competitions in the last week they have played in and they haven’t won in three of them and that’s a dip.


“You can tell by Steven Gerrard’s comments now that he is beginning the question his team.

“I don’t think there are any doubts about that.”

Gerrard is expected to be backed by the Rangers board to make signings in the January window. 
 