06 October 2016

02/11/2018 - 13:39 GMT

Umar Sadiq’s Like A Big Waiter Up Front – Former Scotland Star Mocks Rangers Striker

 




Former Scotland and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has dubbed Rangers hitman Umar Sadiq a "big waiter" and slammed his performance in the Gers' Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen.

Steven Gerrard signed Sadiq on a season-long loan deal from Roma in the summer, but has preferred to use Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty as his attacking options this term.




But with Morelos suspended and Lafferty cup-tied, Gerrard had to play Sadiq up top at Hampden Park.

Sadiq struggled to make an impact against Aberdeen, but Gerrard left the Roma man on for the entire 90 minutes as Rangers went down 1-0.
 


McAvennie thinks Sadiq is completely unsuited to Scottish football and joked he looks like a waiter Rangers picked up at a pre-match meal and decided to play.

"Listen, the big waiter up front was…I think they had a pre-match meal, met this guy and put him up front!" the former Scotland striker said on Open Goal.


"It's one of them. Scottish football, he's just not adapting to it is he?

"Whether it's the weather, or people snapping at his ankles."

It has been suggested that Rangers could look to terminate Sadiq's loan deal in the January transfer window, although Gerrard has played down the claims.
 