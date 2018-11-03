Celtic, Seriously, Rangers Have More Claim For Super League Place – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has dismissed suggestions that Celtic would have a claim on being in a new European Super League and insists the Bhoys' rivals Rangers have a better case given their form in Europe this season.



Plans for a European Super League have surfaced, with 16 of the biggest clubs on the continent eyed to make up the new division, which could see those teams involved leaving their national associations.











Celtic have long been linked with involvement in a competition outside Scotland, in the shape of the often floated Atlantic League, and it was put to Savage on BT Sport Score that the Bhoys should be involved in any new European Super League.



But the former League Cup winner rubbished such suggestions and thinks on current form it is Rangers who have a better claim on membership of any new league.





Savage said: "Celtic wouldn't get a point!



"Celtic are struggling to get through in the Europa League group stages! Seriously!



"Put Rangers in there.



"Rangers are going to progress in Europe and I don't think Celtic are."



Steven Gerrard has earned plaudits for the way he has guided Rangers so far this season in the Europa League and the Gers have a genuine chance to qualify from a group containing Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.



Celtic meanwhile have a mountain to climb to emerge from a group with Red Bull Salzburg, Rosenborg and RB Leipzig.

