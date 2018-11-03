XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2018 - 17:21 GMT

Hearts Helped Celtic Inflict Thrashing – Bhoys Legend

 




Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes Hearts played into the Bhoys' hands at Parkhead, after Craig Levein saw his men thumped 5-0.

It took just 18 minutes for Celtic to take the lead against the Scottish Premiership leaders when Odsonne Edouard scored.




Centre-back Filip Benkovic doubled Celtic's advantage in the 26th minute, before Edouard's second in the 39th minute meant the hosts headed in at the half time break 3-0 to the good.

Further goals from James Forrest and Ryan Christie (penalty) left Hearts reeling and Celtic have now moved to within a point of the Jambos and with a game in hand.
 


Bonner thinks Hearts did not play effectively against Celtic and lacked intensity.

He said on BBC Sportsound: "Absolutely fantastic, good to watch.


"Celtic were helped by the way Hearts set themselves up.

"Hearts had no one putting pressure on the ball."

And Bonner now believes the real test of Celtic's resurgent form comes in the Europa League, where they are lagging behind.

"It will be really interesting see if they can continue this in European football – that's the challenge for them."

Celtic take on RB Leipzig at home on Thursday night.
 