Hearts Helped Celtic Inflict Thrashing – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes Hearts played into the Bhoys' hands at Parkhead, after Craig Levein saw his men thumped 5-0.



It took just 18 minutes for Celtic to take the lead against the Scottish Premiership leaders when Odsonne Edouard scored.











Centre-back Filip Benkovic doubled Celtic's advantage in the 26th minute, before Edouard's second in the 39th minute meant the hosts headed in at the half time break 3-0 to the good.



Further goals from James Forrest and Ryan Christie (penalty) left Hearts reeling and Celtic have now moved to within a point of the Jambos and with a game in hand.





Bonner thinks Hearts did not play effectively against Celtic and lacked intensity.



He said on BBC Sportsound: "Absolutely fantastic, good to watch.



"Celtic were helped by the way Hearts set themselves up.



"Hearts had no one putting pressure on the ball."



And Bonner now believes the real test of Celtic's resurgent form comes in the Europa League, where they are lagging behind.



"It will be really interesting see if they can continue this in European football – that's the challenge for them."



Celtic take on RB Leipzig at home on Thursday night.

