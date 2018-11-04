Not Seen Jurgen Klopp So Frustrated For Some Time – Liverpool Legend On Arsenal Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie has conceded that he has not seen Jurgen Klopp as frustrated as he was against Arsenal on Saturday evening for some time.



Arsenal and Liverpool played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Emirates and the Reds managed to keep their unbeaten run going in the league despite an under par performance.











Gillespie admits Liverpool were not at it at the Emirates on Saturday and feels Arsenal were dangerous opponents, so a point is the best his former side could have achieved from a tough away trip.



And he feels Liverpool manager Klopp will take the draw at the end of the game as the German did not look happy from the offset on the touchline as his team struggled.





The former defender believes Liverpool looked sluggish in possession, were second to second balls and allowed too much space for Arsenal to exploit at the Emirates.



Gillespie said on LFC TV: “It was a tough game for Liverpool.



“We didn’t play particularly well and I thought Arsenal were the better of two sides.



“A draw was all that we could have got out of the game and I think Jurgen Klopp will be more than happy with that.



“I have never seen him as frustrated on the touchline for quite a long time.



“We didn’t start well, everything was not going alright, Arsenal were winning second balls, Liverpool didn’t defend well and there was too much space.



“And it was just all wrong from the start.”



Liverpool will look to shake off the performance and go again when they take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

