I Hope We’re Saying This About Erik Lamela At Season’s End – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised Erik Lamela for turning his Spurs career around despite the injury setbacks the winger has suffered since he joined the club.



Lamela has seen regular action this season and has left his mark with four goals in seven Premier League games, as he helped the north London outfit to their best ever start to a Premier League season.











The Argentine joined Tottenham in 2013 from AS Roma, but injuries stopped him from progressing as he made a combined 13 Premier League appearances in the previous two seasons.



Lamela seems to have put his injury problems behind him and Pochettino feels the player is more mature now based on what the 26-year-old has produced on the pitch.





"He’s more mature now”, Pochettino told a press conference ahead of Tottenham’s game against PSV Eindhoven when asked about Lamela.



"Always you expect when you make this type of investment that the player starts to perform in the way that you expect.



"Of course that was tough for him.



"He’s started his sixth season and it was tough for him from the beginning.



"Now after 12 games he’s scored eight goals and everything now is going well and hope it continues and he stays consistent throughout the season and afterwards we say Lamela had a great season.”



Lamela was on the scoresheet when Tottenham beat Wolves 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday and has featured in Spurs’ last four league games.