XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2018 - 16:12 GMT

I Hope We’re Saying This About Erik Lamela At Season’s End – Mauricio Pochettino




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised Erik Lamela for turning his Spurs career around despite the injury setbacks the winger has suffered since he joined the club.

Lamela has seen regular action this season and has left his mark with four goals in seven Premier League games, as he helped the north London outfit to their best ever start to a Premier League season.




The Argentine joined Tottenham in 2013 from AS Roma, but injuries stopped him from progressing as he made a combined 13 Premier League appearances in the previous two seasons.

Lamela seems to have put his injury problems behind him and Pochettino feels the player is more mature now based on what the 26-year-old has produced on the pitch.
 


"He’s more mature now”, Pochettino told a press conference ahead of Tottenham’s game against PSV Eindhoven when asked about Lamela.

"Always you expect when you make this type of investment that the player starts to perform in the way that you expect.


"Of course that was tough for him.

"He’s started his sixth season and it was tough for him from the beginning.

"Now after 12 games he’s scored eight goals and everything now is going well and hope it continues and he stays consistent throughout the season and afterwards we say Lamela had a great season.”

Lamela was on the scoresheet when Tottenham beat Wolves 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday and has featured in Spurs’ last four league games.

 