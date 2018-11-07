Chelsea and Bayern Munich Scouting Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been scouting Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, with no sign yet the attacker wants to discuss a contract extension with Lyon.



After impressive performances for Lyon last season, the 25-year-old has started off this season on a bright note as well, finding the back of the net three times in nine games, and chipping in with four assists.











Liverpool came within a whisker of signing Fekir from Lyon in the summer and Jurgen Klopp continues to remain a big fan of the France international.



But the Reds' path to signing Fekir if they come back in may not be as smooth as, according to L'Equipe, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been scouting him.





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has made clear he stands ready to discuss a new contract with Fekir.



But Fekir, whose current deal runs out in 2020, has yet to signal his intent to open into discussions with Lyon.



Lyon will nevertheless not be keen to lose Fekir in mid-season and are likely to block attempts to sign him in January.



He has been linked with being Eden Hazard's replacement at Chelsea.

