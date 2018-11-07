XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2018 - 14:57 GMT

Chelsea and Bayern Munich Scouting Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir

 




Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been scouting Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, with no sign yet the attacker wants to discuss a contract extension with Lyon.

After impressive performances for Lyon last season, the 25-year-old has started off this season on a bright note as well, finding the back of the net three times in nine games, and chipping in with four assists.




Liverpool came within a whisker of signing Fekir from Lyon in the summer and Jurgen Klopp continues to remain a big fan of the France international.

But the Reds' path to signing Fekir if they come back in may not be as smooth as, according to L'Equipe, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been scouting him.
 


Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has made clear he stands ready to discuss a new contract with Fekir.

But Fekir, whose current deal runs out in 2020, has yet to signal his intent to open into discussions with Lyon.


Lyon will nevertheless not be keen to lose Fekir in mid-season and are likely to block attempts to sign him in January.

He has been linked with being Eden Hazard's replacement at Chelsea.
 