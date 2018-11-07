He Is Deeply Hurt – Agent of Tottenham Target Warns Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tottenham Hotspur target Amadou Diawara has sent out a warning to Napoli over the lack of playing time his client is receiving this term.



Diawara has been tipped for big things and Napoli worked hard to snap the midfielder up from Bologna.











He has been regularly linked with Premier League clubs since joining Napoli and it has been claimed that Tottenham failed with a €40m bid for his services in the summer.



Carlo Ancelotti is said to rate the 21-year-old, but he has been given just 345 minute of playing time this season and his agent has sent out a warning.





Raffaele Auriemma released a statement he claims is from agent Daniele Piraino on Radio Marte's Si Gonfia la Rete.



"It is obvious that at this time the player is deeply hurt, also because he has become the third choice in midfield", the agent was quoted as saying.



"He is playing even less than when [Maurizio] Sarri was there, which was already of little value for the boy.



"If this were to continue, it is clear that we must discuss his future with the club, because Amadou is not happy."



The agent's words are likely to put Diawara's suitors, including Tottenham, on red alert, with the January transfer window now quickly approaching.



Tottenham did not manage a single signing in the summer transfer window.

