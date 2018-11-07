XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2018 - 14:27 GMT

He Is Deeply Hurt – Agent of Tottenham Target Warns Napoli

 




The agent of Tottenham Hotspur target Amadou Diawara has sent out a warning to Napoli over the lack of playing time his client is receiving this term.

Diawara has been tipped for big things and Napoli worked hard to snap the midfielder up from Bologna.




He has been regularly linked with Premier League clubs since joining Napoli and it has been claimed that Tottenham failed with a €40m bid for his services in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti is said to rate the 21-year-old, but he has been given just 345 minute of playing time this season and his agent has sent out a warning.
 


Raffaele Auriemma released a statement he claims is from agent Daniele Piraino on Radio Marte's Si Gonfia la Rete.

"It is obvious that at this time the player is deeply hurt, also because he has become the third choice in midfield", the agent was quoted as saying.


"He is playing even less than when [Maurizio] Sarri was there, which was already of little value for the boy.

"If this were to continue, it is clear that we must discuss his future with the club, because Amadou is not happy."

The agent's words are likely to put Diawara's suitors, including Tottenham, on red alert, with the January transfer window now quickly approaching.

Tottenham did not manage a single signing in the summer transfer window.
 