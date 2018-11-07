Lovely – Paul Pogba Rubs Hands As Man Utd Beat Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Pogba has hailed his return to Juventus after he helped Manchester United grab a 2-1 win in Turin, boosting their chances in Group H of the Champions League.



It did appear that Manchester United were heading for defeat when Cristiano Ronaldo produced a superb volley past David de Gea from a long ball from Leonardo Bonucci in the 65th minute.











But Jose Mourinho's side did not give up and Juan Mata popped up in the 86th minute to guide a free-kick into the back of the Juventus net, with Wojciech Szczesny unable to stop it.



Then, three minutes later, another free-kick gave the visitors a second goal as Ashley Young's in-swinging ball was put into his own net by Juventus defender Alex Sandro.





Pogba was delighted with the win and also pleased at how he was greeted by the Juventus fans.



"Lovely we won. That was most important", he told BT Sport.



"The fans were very welcoming with me and I really appreciate that.



"We played against a good team, but the three points were most important."



The midfielder admits the winning goal was strange, but feels that Manchester United kept on pushing and had the drive to take all three points.



"I celebrate for the goal, it was strange it touched a lot of people.



"We've been playing well together and until the end we've done very well.



"We had maybe an extra breath or power to push it at the end", Pogba added.



The earlier game in the group on Wednesday night saw Valencia beat Young Boys 3-1 in Spain.

