PHOTO: Chelsea Take Key Man On BATE Borisov Trip

Chelsea have included Eden Hazard in their travelling party to take on BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday evening.



Maurizio Sarri's men eased to a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge over BATE Borisov in their last Europa League outing and now sit top of Group L with nine points from three games.











Sarri has used the Europa League to give his established stars a rest this season and Hazard played 26 minutes of Chelsea's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.



But he has not been left at home and is travelling with the squad to BATE Borisov.





All eyes will be on whether Sarri chooses to use Hazard, however taking the Belgian on the trip suggests he is in the Chelsea manager's thinking.



Hazard has made just one appearance in the Europa League for Chelsea this season, turning out for 36 minutes against Vidi FC last month.



BATE Borisov are one of three sides on three points in the group and know beating Chelsea would give their chances of qualification at big boost.



They edged out Neman Grodno 1-0 in league action at the weekend.

