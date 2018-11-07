West Brom Concede Goals, Let’s Send Out Statement – Former Leeds United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has insisted that the Whites should use the game against West Brom to send out a statement and knit together a good run of form, that no one has managed yet in the Championship.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men climbed to the summit of the Championship table after registering a 2-1 comeback win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Sunday.











The Whites secured maximum points courtesy of goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe and will head into the crucial clash at the Hawthorns against West Brom on Saturday on the back of a perfect result.



Dorigo, who was an influential figure at Elland Road in the 1990s, insisted that Leeds should use the game against the Baggies to send out a statement to their rivals in the division.





The former England international added that the Whites should also think about knitting together a good run of form that has seemed to elude all in the Championship so far this season.



“It’s going to be tougher [than the Wigan game], it’s a huge game”, Dorigo said on LUTV.



“I look at West Brom, I look at their squad and I think they were favourites to go back up, absolutely.



“It’s going to be difficult, but they concede goals and that certainly is a worry [for them].



“But what I would be thinking if I was West Brom and Darren Moore is that you know what? We have not done well, but this is the time to put it right.



“Leeds are coming to town, it’s a big game, it’s on TV, we can put a lot of wrongs right here so we've got to be wary of that.



“But If I was Leeds, I’m thinking we can turn these over and really make a big statement and try and put that run together that no one really has done this season just yet.”



Leeds will be aiming to take advantage of West Brom’s leaky defence that has shipped 24 goals in just 16 Championship games so far this season.

