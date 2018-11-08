Agreed At Half Time To Keep Clean Sheet, Don’t Know What To Say – Rangers Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Nikola Katic has bemoaned Rangers letting in what he feels were four silly goals in their 4-3 loss at Spartak Moscow on Thursday night and admits the Gers could not live up to a deal they made at half time to concede no further goals.



Rangers were guilty of poor defending in Moscow which meant that even scoring three goals was not enough to take as much as a point from the Russian capital; they led 3-2 at half time.











Rangers are now third in their Europa League group, with Villarreal top on six points, while Spartak Moscow are second on five and Rapid Vienna prop up the group on four points.



Katic has bemoaned his side's shoddy defending and admits that Rangers discussed keeping a clean sheet in the second half at half time.





"It was a really unlucky game for us and we conceded four stupid goals", the centre-back told Rangers TV.



"We had the chance to take three points here and make a big step to the last 32.



"But, it is what it is. We need to move from here and return for the game on Sunday.



"We had a deal at half-time to try and take a clean sheet from the second half, but we lost two goals in two minutes and I don’t know what to say about that."



Rangers will bid to bounce back from their Europa League disappointment when Motherwell visit Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

