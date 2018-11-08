XRegister
06 October 2016

08/11/2018 - 22:09 GMT

It’s Not Right, It’s Not Safe – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Unhappy With Spartak Moscow Flares

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has blasted the flares which flew from the stands during his side's 4-3 defeat at Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Spartak Moscow's fans worked hard to support their team, but their enthusiasm spilled over in the form of flares which rained down from the stands.




Three flares were launched in the opening ten minutes alone by Spartak Moscow fans and Gerrard insisted they did not distract him, though was quick to insist he does not approve of flares being in stadiums.

"It wasn't a problem [in terms of distracting me]", Gerrard told a press conference.
 


"But I don't think it's right that these things happen in a stadium.

"I don't think it's safe", the Rangers boss stressed.


"But I've got nothing more to say on it really."

With the win, Spartak Moscow have breathed new life into their bid to reach the last 32 of the Europa League and have moved above Rangers and into second place in the group on five points.

Rangers also have five points, one fewer than group leaders Villarreal and one more than bottom placed team Rapid Vienna.
 