Man Utd Latest Club In Mix For Spurs and Man City Target Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United are prepared to wade into the transfer chase for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City linked centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, it has been claimed.



A product of the Ajax academy, the 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive talents in world football at the moment.











Despite his tender years, he was handed the Ajax captaincy at the start of the season, but De Ligt’s future with the Dutch giants remains unclear as more clubs look to circle around him.



Barcelona, Juventus, Tottenham, Roma and Manchester City have been linked with having an interest in the Dutch defender, but it seems one more European heavyweight has entered the fray.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, De Ligt has emerged on the radar of Manchester United and the club are considering tabling a bid for the young centre-back.



Jose Mourinho wants defensive reinforcements and has been claimed to be looking to bring in an experienced head during the January transfer window.



But it seems the club are targeting De Ligt as a long-term option and are plotting to make a move for him soon.



Ajax are unlikely to sell the youngster in January but the pressure to cash in is expected to be immense at the end of the season.

