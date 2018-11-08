Manuel Pellegrini Playing Waiting Game On January Transfer Window Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he will take a late call on spending money in the January transfer window.



The Hammers have several players, including summer signings Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, and Carlos Sanchez, on the treatment table and Pellegrini is willing to wait and see if some of his players are back before spending money.











When Pellegrini was asked about spending in the January transfer window ahead of West Ham’s clash against Huddersfield town, he told a press conference: “There have been 14 or 15 players apparently coming to this club.



“We will decide when we have got some of our players back.”





The Chilean has been forced to make the best use of his available resources as the Hammers were hit with injuries even before the season began.



Attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini was ruled out for the entire year even before West Ham’s first game of the Premier League season while Yarmolenko suffered an Achilles injury in October that will see him miss a major part of the season.



West Ham broke their club transfer record twice in the summer transfer window, when they signed Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson.

