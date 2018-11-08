XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2018 - 20:01 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Injury Blow For Spurs Star




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Mousa Dembele will miss the rest of the year due to an ankle injury he picked up in the 3-2 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Dembele has played a part in all but one game for Spurs in the Premier League and Pochettino revealed that the Belgian will not be rushed back into the first team when he returns from his injury in January.




Speaking to at a press conference, ahead of Tottenham’s game against Crystal Palace, Pochettino said the club will look at how Dembele reacts after the injury and said: “We hope that from the beginning of January he will be ready.

“After it’s about the evolution, it’s very dynamic the evolution and how he’s going to recover.
 


“Always it’s about the patient, the player, and how he’s going to react after the injury.

“We hope he’ll be back as soon as possible and early in January to help the team.”


Pochettino will have the option to use Eric Dier on Saturday as the England international has returned to training.

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama too returned to training after a knee injury and he will provide the depth in midfield.

Pochettino will be without Dembele when Spurs take on Arsenal in both the EFL Cup and the Premier League in December.

 