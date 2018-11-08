Tottenham Fans Must Know I’m Not Distracted By Rumours – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that fans should be aware he is fully focused on doing well for Spurs, despite rumours linking him with Real Madrid.



Pochettino, who is yet to win a trophy as a manager, has been touted as one of Florentino Perez's preferred candidates to take the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.











The Argentinean has done a commendable job with Tottenham since taking over in 2014 and continues to work diligently for the project in north London.



Despite rumours that have resurfaced after the sacking of Lopetegui, Pochettino insisted that he is still focused on doing well with Spurs at this point in time.





The Tottenham manager also stressed that fans shoould be aware of his commitment, and reiterated that rumours are part and parcel of his job.



“Look I am so focused on my job at Tottenham. A new rumour appears every day”, Pochettino said in a press conference.



“That rumour you tell me and the opposite appeared the other day. Many things happen.



“The most important thing is people need to know I am so focused on Tottenham, I am so responsible in my job and our fans need to know that.



“And of course Daniel Levy needs to know I am so focused on Tottenham, working so hard trying to help the club to achieve all that we want.



“Rumours are rumours and always happen, not only at Tottenham but every team.



"You can do nothing.”



Tottenham will make the trip across the capital on Saturday when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

