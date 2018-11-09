XRegister
09/11/2018 - 08:59 GMT

Alexis Sanchez Doubt For Manchester City Clash, Romelu Lukaku Set To Be Involved

 




Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez is doubtful to feature in the local derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

Sanchez has started the last few Manchester United games as part of a three-pronged attack and earned praise for his performance against Juventus on Thursday night.




The Chilean would have been expected to start again at Manchester City as Manchester United look to continue their good run of form on the turf of their local rivals.

However, the forward could miss the big Manchester derby as according to Sky Italia, Sanchez suffered a thigh injury against Juventus and has not trained with the squad since then.
 


A final decision has not been taken but the Chilean is a doubt for Manchester United ahead of the big derby game at the Etihad.

But Jose Mourinho has received good news on the injury front in the form of Romelu Lukaku, who has returned to training after not making the squad in the last two games.


The Belgian has been out of form in recent weeks but could be part of the 18 when Manchester United take on the Premier League champions on Sunday.

Mourinho’s side came from two goals down to beat Manchester City last season at the Etihad.
 