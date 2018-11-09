Go And Announce Yourself As A Rangers Player – Steven Gerrard Challenges Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has challenged summer signing Eros Grezda to announce himself to the Scottish game and take his opportunity in the coming weeks.



Grezda took time to get up to fitness after a £2m move from Osijek in the summer transfer window and the winger only made his first Scottish Premiership start last weekend in the win at St Mirren.











He is now raring to go and injuries to Kyle Lafferty and Ryan Kent look set to hand Grezda the opportunity.



Another winger, Glenn Middleton, is also set to receive game time and Gerrard was impressed by how the youngster performed in Thursday's 4-3 defeat at Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.





Gerrard, sitting next to Grezda, told a press conference: "This fella sitting next to me, what an opportunity it is now for him to go and announce himself as a Rangers player.



"Glenn did that last night; I thought he was terrific, thrown in at the deep end and he handled it really well.



"I'm really excited for Eros and Glenn now to really take their chance and opportunity to go and make a name for themselves."



Rangers are in action on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership against Motherwell at Ibrox and Gerrard's comments indicate that Grezda and Middleton could be in line for starts.



The Gers are then in action after the international break when they play host to Livingston.

