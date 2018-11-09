He Works With Me Even When Training Has Ended – Spurs Star Hails Coach’s Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has insisted that goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez keeps him working, not only on the training ground, but outside it as well, helping him improve on a consistent basis.



The Argentine was between the sticks as his side staged a fighting comeback to secure a lifeline from the brink of elimination in the Champions League, beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1 at Wembley on Tuesday night.











The 26-year-old has had to make do with only sporadic game time as Spurs continue to trust in Hugo Lloris. But he says he has stayed motivated.



Gazzaniga in fact insisted that goalkeeping coach Jimenez has been highly influential in his progress, working with him at the training ground and beyond the training hours as well.





“It’s important now to be consistent. That’s what’s asked of me", Gazzaniga told his club's official website.



"The staff always are helping and pushing me to improve.



“I trust in the staff and the work that we do on the training ground and that is the key, to believe in what we are doing.



"Every week, every day, Toni Jimenez keeps me working, not only on the training ground either, but after as well.



"The staff give us great tips and advice.”



The goalkeeper's chance to make his Champions League debut came after skipper Lloris was shown a red card in Tottenham last match against the same opponents.

