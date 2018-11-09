XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2018 - 22:23 GMT

I’m Backing Man City – Former Liverpool Star Doesn’t See Man Utd Doing Reds Favour

 




Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has admitted he is not expecting Manchester United to do the Reds any favours when they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings after eleven games, but if the Citizens lose against Manchester United on Sunday and Liverpool beat Fulham, the Reds would overtake Pep Guardiola's side.




Manchester United will be hoping to win the Manchester derby, but Kirkland is not expecting the Red Devils to even avoid defeat.

The former Liverpool man thinks Manchester City have been impressive in the way they have killed off opposing teams this season and has urged the Reds to simply focus on taking care of their own business.
 


"I'd still back City. I still think they are at the moment ahead of everyone else. That is clear to see, the way they play, the way they finish teams off", Kirkland said on LFC TV.

"So I'd still expect Man City to beat Man United on Sunday.


"But we can't worry about that.

"We can only worry about ourselves and take each game as it comes", the former shot-stopper added.

Liverpool will be looking for a reaction on Sunday after losing away at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in midweek.
 