I’ve Always Wanted To Battle Premier League Forwards – Everton’s Yerry Mina

Everton defender Yerry Mina has revealed that he always had the desire to play in the Premier League and face the best forwards in the world.



The 24-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United in summer, amongst other clubs, but eventually secured a move to Goodison Park on the final day of the Premier League window.











A foot injury though saw his Everton debut being delayed, with the player finally getting the chance to go on to the pitch last Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.



And as he prepares to face Chelsea this weekend, the defender insists that it has always been his dream to play against the best forwards in the Premier League.





"Since I was little, I always watched the Premier League. It's always been a difficult league for anyone to win", Mina was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.



"I always like it. I always had an eye on it and now I am here. I always wanted to be here. I want to face the best forwards in the world.



"I want to have a good season and win the Premier League — why not?



"It's difficult, but you have to believe everything is possible.



"Now, though, I am just thinking about playing, enjoying myself, winning and helping."



Mina played in Brazil until the end of 2017 with Barcelona securing his signature in January this year.



However, Mina struggled to find playing time at the Camp Nou.

