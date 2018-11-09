Leeds United Fans Are Loud But Whites’ Style Could Suit Us – West Brom Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has claimed that Leeds United’s expansive brand of football might help the Baggies on Saturday, while also admitting that he expects both sets of fans to raise the decibels.



Darren Moore’s side are without a win in their last four Championship outings and will next host league leaders Leeds on Saturday at the Hawthorns.











The Baggies were top of the table back in early October, but a dip in form has seen them slip down to seventh in the league table in recent weeks.



However, West Brom are working extensively towards ending their barren run of form by sending out a statement against Marcelo Bielsa’s men.





Livermore went on to claim that the game could play out in West Brom’s favour since Leeds will focus on playing their expansive brand of football rather than sitting behind the ball.



"All the games are tough – I know it sounds cliched but they are in their own ways”, Livermore told the club’s official website.



"Leeds will come here to play football which might help us in the way we play.



"It can be more difficult against teams that perhaps play a more direct way and sit in.



"Leeds will come to play expansive game.



"It will a football match rather than a disruptive one.



The 28-year-old also added that both sets of fans are renowned for making their opinions head during games and admitted that they will contribute towards raising the decibel levels.



"Their fans are well known [for being loud]. – likewise ours”, he added.



Livermore has made 15 appearances for West Brom in the Championship so far this season.

