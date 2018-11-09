Look At Manchester City Game This Way, Jose Mourinho Tells Manchester United Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he does not want to put uncalled for pressure on his players by focusing on the prospect of closing the gap with Manchester City on Sunday.



After a poor start to the season, Manchester United have shown signs of recovery in recent weeks and the win at Juventus on Wednesday night came as a huge confidence booster for the side.











Late winners and good performances against teams such as Chelsea and Juventus over the last few weeks have provided more hope to the Manchester United fans.



The team are going into Sunday’s Manchester derby in a buoyant mood and a win at the Etihad would put Manchester United within six points of the Premier League champions.





However, Mourinho is not keen to focus on that aspect and insisted that he does not want to put more pressure on his players ahead of an already huge derby clash.



The Manchester United manager wants to treat Sunday’s game as an isolated event.



When asked whether it will be a message to the Premier League if Manchester United get closer to the champions on Sunday, Mourinho said in a press conference: “If we drew it is nine if we lose it is 12, I don’t think is the way to look at the match.



“We have to just think about the match.



"It is difficult enough as an isolated event if you want to put that match into the context of where we are where we can be.



“I want to play it as an isolated match, difficult match against a difficult team.



“But I don't think they think that it is an easy match for them.”



Mourinho’s men came from two goals down to beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad last season.

