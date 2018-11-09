Massimo Cellino Demanding Steep Fee For Chelsea and Juventus Wanted Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Brescia president Massimo Cellino has identified a steep asking price for Chelsea and Juventus midfield target Sandro Tonali.



The 18-year-old midfielder has been creating waves in the second tier of Italian football and has quickly caught the eyes of scouts across the world.











Often compared with Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, Tonali has emerged as a possible transfer target for the bigwigs of Italian football such as Juventus, Inter and Napoli.



And Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been interested in taking him to England in the upcoming transfer windows.





But it would require a huge transfer fee to convince Brescia to sell Tonali as according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the club are demanding a figure of €35m for the young midfielder, with president Cellino not in the mood to settle for a euro less.



Juventus recently got in touch with the Brescia supremo to enquire about Tonali and were informed about the money the club want before they could agree to sell him.



A product of the Brescia academy, Tonali has made just 29 senior appearances for the club thus far and has a contract until 2021 with them.



He also recently broke into the Italy Under-21 squad.



Cellino, who previously owned Leeds United, is well aware of the potential of the midfielder.

