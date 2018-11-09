Promotion Priority But FA Cup Progress Can Benefit Us – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that though earning promotion remains the Black Cats' priority this season, progress in the FA Cup is still important.



The Black Cats are scheduled to take on League Two side Port Vale in a first round tie on Sunday in order to get going in the competition.











In his press conference ahead of the match, the manager took time to set his club's priorities straight, insisting that though earning promotion is their first and foremost concern, the importance of progress in the FA Cup cannot be denied.



Reflecting on club executive director Charlie Methven's comments on the importance of progress in the competition for financial benefits, Ross accepts the benefits of a cup run.





"I think it goes without saying that our main priority is obviously to achieve promotion and return to the Championship", Ross said at a press conference.



"I know Charlie spoke this week about how financially it can benefit us too.



"So there’s a whole number of reasons we want to progress in the competition."



Ross also stressed how key it is for Sunderland to maintain their winning habit.



"We’re in good form at the moment and we want to continue to win games, so it’s just as important a game on Sunday as any of the league games we’ve had recently."



Sunderland have been in great form of late, winning all their last six matches.

