There’s Been A Reaction – West Brom Star Warns Leeds United

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has warned Leeds United that there has been a reaction from the Baggies following their disappointment against Hull City last weekend.



The Baggies were handed a huge blow when they were beaten 1-0 away from home by Hull City last Saturday in a result that extended their winless run to four games in the Championship.











Frazier Campbell scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute as Darren Moore’s men slipped up yet again to drop down to seventh place in the league table.



Livermore, who played the entirety of the game against his former club, went on to claim that there was a reaction from the players after the defeat.





The 28-year-old also added that there is no room for panic as West Brom are focused and confident about the game against Leeds on Saturday.



"[The message has been] stay positive and stay with it”, Livermore told the club’s official website.



"Crucial moments in crucial games have changed things recently and it's been difficult.



"We want to win every game we go out to play.



"There was a reaction [after the game at Hull] – nobody likes to be beaten.



"It's the most honest dressing room I've been in and the results are not for lack of effort.



"But we're not looking backwards anymore. We're looking forward to Saturday's game."



West Brom are currently five points behind Leeds in the league table after managing to secure 25 points from their 16 games so far this season.

