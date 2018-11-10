XRegister
10/11/2018 - 21:21 GMT

Be Ruthless Against Arsenal, Wolves Legend Urges Nuno’s Men




Wolves legend Steve Bull wants his former club to show more ruthlessness against Arsenal when the two sides meet at the Emirates on Sunday.

After an impressive start to life in the top flight, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have dropped to 11th in the Premier League table following three successive defeats.




Wolves did well to push Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing after going three goals down and narrowly lost the game 3-2. 

Before the loss against Tottenham, Wolves returned empty handed from Brighton, despite having a total of 25 shots.
 


Bull, having taken in the performances against Brighton and Tottenham, feels Wolves need to be more ruthless, while maintaining the same desire and spirit against their upcoming opponents Arsenal.

The Wolves legend wrote in his column for Express & Star: “The fighting spirit was really pleasing [against Brighton and Spurs] so I just want to see more of that against Arsenal, but with that ruthlessness at both ends of the pitch.


“I was also happy to see Raul Jimenez get his goal against Spurs from the penalty spot.

“He is a workhorse, a real grafter who truly gives his all for the team.

“Let’s hope him, [Ivan] Cavaleiro, and probably Helder Costa as the front three, can be clinical and bring our losing run to a halt."

Wolves will look to improve their terrible record of just one draw and seven losses against Arsenal in the Premier League come Sunday.

A win for Wolves, coupled with results elsewhere, could take Nuno's side into the top 10 in the Premier League table.

 