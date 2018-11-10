XRegister
X
06 October 2016

10/11/2018 - 20:23 GMT

Can't Blame Bailey Peacock-Farrell For West Brom Defeat – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has refused to pin too much blame on goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell after his side were crushed 4-1 by West Brom at the Hawthorns.

West Brom enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes in the Championship clash, but both sides went in having failed to open the scoring.




But in the 51st minute Hal Robson-Kanu sent a low shot into the corner to put West Brom ahead, before then Matt Phillips beat Peacock-Farrell from outside the area to give the Baggies a two-goal cushion.

Harvey Barnes scored with eight minutes left to really kill off Leeds, while West Brom were in party mode when Dwight Gayle backheeled into the back of the net a minute later.
 


Leeds scored a consolation through Pablo Hernandez in injury time, but the Whites were well beaten.

Fingers were pointed at Peacock-Farrell in some corners, but Bielsa insists not much blame should be pinned on the shot-stopper.


"He saved some goals. I don’t think he has a high percentage of responsibility in defeat", Bielsa told his post match press conference.

"I don’t like to talk deeply about good things and bad things about one individual player, especially after a game like this one.

"Especially when we lost with such a difference of score.

"What I can tell you for sure is our goalkeeper is not responsible for the defeat."

And the Leeds boss feels that West Brom found the spaces they needed to hurt his side.

"I think that the spaces that our opponent found to attack made it easier for the opponent to score the goals they scored.

"And it has to do with the design of the game more than the efficiency of the goalkeeper.

"To sum up, to say things clearly, we knew before playing this game that the best aspect of this game was their offensive players.

"We knew they needed big spaces and they found big spaces to attack."

Leeds signed goalkeeper Jamal Blackman from Chelsea on loan in the summer, but Bielsa has continued to prefer Peacock-Farrell.
 