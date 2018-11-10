XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 12:21 GMT

Dwight Gayle Is A Huge Threat, Warns Leeds United Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of the Whites keeping a close eye on West Brom striker Dwight Gayle later today at the Hawthorns.

West Brom have won just one of their last five league games and their poor run of form has seen them drop out of the top six over the last month.




However, the Baggies remain the division’s top scorers with 33 goals in the opening eleven games and Marcelo Bielsa said on Friday that they have the best attack in the Championship at the moment.

Gayle has been leading the line for the Baggies this season and the 28-year-old has netted eight goals in 13 appearances in the league.
 


Gray has urged the Whites defenders to keep a close watch on the striker and believes his ability to get away from defenders because of his pace makes him a lethal forward player.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “Dwight Gayle can score goals, no doubt about it.


“He is sharp, he gets into good areas and he can finish. He’s a player we will have to watch.

“What he does is he runs off people and gets in the box.

“He can break and run away from defenders very quickly and he has got great feet.

“He can finish and he’ll be a threat.”

Gayle scored 23 goals in 32 appearances during Newcastle United’s 2016/17 promotion season in the Championship.
 