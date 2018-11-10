Dwight Gayle Is A Huge Threat, Warns Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of the Whites keeping a close eye on West Brom striker Dwight Gayle later today at the Hawthorns.



West Brom have won just one of their last five league games and their poor run of form has seen them drop out of the top six over the last month.











However, the Baggies remain the division’s top scorers with 33 goals in the opening eleven games and Marcelo Bielsa said on Friday that they have the best attack in the Championship at the moment.



Gayle has been leading the line for the Baggies this season and the 28-year-old has netted eight goals in 13 appearances in the league.





Gray has urged the Whites defenders to keep a close watch on the striker and believes his ability to get away from defenders because of his pace makes him a lethal forward player.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “Dwight Gayle can score goals, no doubt about it.



“He is sharp, he gets into good areas and he can finish. He’s a player we will have to watch.



“What he does is he runs off people and gets in the box.



“He can break and run away from defenders very quickly and he has got great feet.



“He can finish and he’ll be a threat.”



Gayle scored 23 goals in 32 appearances during Newcastle United’s 2016/17 promotion season in the Championship.

