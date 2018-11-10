XRegister
10/11/2018 - 20:38 GMT

Genuinely Feel We Can Get Something At Arsenal – Wolves Legend




Wolves legend Steve Bull believes Nuno Espirito Santo’s side can trouble Arsenal when the two clash on Sunday in the Premier League.

Arsenal have drawn their last two Premier League games after winning seven on the trot, but have a good head to head record against Wolves.




Bull feels that a trip to Arsenal is as tough as it gets in the Premier League, but also believes Wolves have not done much wrong in their last three games, despite losing all three of them, and can test the Unai Emery's Gunners at the Emirates.

“Life in the top flight is tough, as we have all been reminded of over the past few weeks, and it does not get much more difficult than going over to Arsenal, especially with the free-flowing football they have been playing under the Spaniard – they look reinvigorated,” Bull wrote in his column for Express & Star.
 


“But I genuinely feel we can go to north London and get something.

“After all, while we have lost our last three games, there has not been a vast amount wrong with the performances.”


Nuno's side are 11th in the Premier League table after they made a bright start upon returning to the top flight.

Successive defeats against Watford, Brighton and Tottenham have pushed Wolves down the table, but they have the chance to return to the top half of the standings if they can beat Arsenal.

 