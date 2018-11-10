I Think It’s Good Time For Us To Play Liverpool – Fulham Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham legend Tony Gale believes the Cottagers can take advantage of Liverpool’s indifferent run of form of late when the two sides square off in the Premier League on Sunday.



Liverpool suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday, hot on the heels of conceding a late equaliser against Arsenal in the Premier League last Saturday.











Fulham, on the other hand, have dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table after five successive defeats.



Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have the unwanted record of conceding the most goals in the Premier League, with 29, but Gale feels it is the best time to face Liverpool.





“Liverpool lost to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League this week, and while some people may see that as a bad thing as they’ll want to bounce back, I look at it as a positive”, Gale wrote in his column for Fulham’s official website.



“I think it’s a good time to play them because they had been just getting away with a few results of late, something they didn’t manage against Red Star.



“Liverpool are a dangerous team to play against, and there’s no better front-three in the country at nicking possession, and indeed the midfield three behind them."



Critics have said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to find the right balance in midfield, and Gale believes the Reds are just a bit short on creativity in the middle.



“For me, they lack a little bit of imagination in midfield, but they’re also one of the best in the division at getting possession back.



“If you overplay against Liverpool, you will come unstuck.



“I think they will probably be the main challenger to Man City for the title, although I expect them to fall short because I believe City are the best team and squad by far."



Fulham’s last win against Liverpool came in 2012 when a Martin Skrtel own-goal handed the Cottagers the three points at Anfield.



Jokanovic’s side will hope to be no pushovers and change their poor record against the Reds come Sunday.