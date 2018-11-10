XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 18:40 GMT

I Think It’s Good Time For Us To Play Liverpool – Fulham Legend




Fulham legend Tony Gale believes the Cottagers can take advantage of Liverpool’s indifferent run of form of late when the two sides square off in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday, hot on the heels of conceding a late equaliser against Arsenal in the Premier League last Saturday.




Fulham, on the other hand, have dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table after five successive defeats.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have the unwanted record of conceding the most goals in the Premier League, with 29, but Gale feels it is the best time to face Liverpool.
 


“Liverpool lost to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League this week, and while some people may see that as a bad thing as they’ll want to bounce back, I look at it as a positive”, Gale wrote in his column for Fulham’s official website.

“I think it’s a good time to play them because they had been just getting away with a few results of late, something they didn’t manage against Red Star.


“Liverpool are a dangerous team to play against, and there’s no better front-three in the country at nicking possession, and indeed the midfield three behind them."

Critics have said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to find the right balance in midfield, and Gale believes the Reds are just a bit short on creativity in the middle.

“For me, they lack a little bit of imagination in midfield, but they’re also one of the best in the division at getting possession back.

“If you overplay against Liverpool, you will come unstuck.

“I think they will probably be the main challenger to Man City for the title, although I expect them to fall short because I believe City are the best team and squad by far."

Fulham’s last win against Liverpool came in 2012 when a Martin Skrtel own-goal handed the Cottagers the three points at Anfield.

Jokanovic’s side will hope to be no pushovers and change their poor record against the Reds come Sunday.

 