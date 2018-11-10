XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 12:23 GMT

Kemar Roofe Has Worked On This Believes Former Leeds United Star

 




Eddie Gray believes Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has improved his link-up play as he has featured more as the central striker for the Whites this season.

Roofe has three goals in his last three appearances since returning from an injury and has been one of the in-form strikers of the Championship this season, with seven strikes in ten appearances.




Despite the big money signing of Patrick Bamford, the 25-year-old kept the former Chelsea striker out of the starting eleven at the start of the season with his performances.

Apart from his goalscoring, Marcelo Bielsa has also praised Roofe’s ability to hold up the ball and bring others into the game, and Gray believes that is one area of his game the striker has clearly worked on.
 


The Leeds legend also believes that consistently playing as the lone striker up front has also allowed Roofe to hone that side of his game and adapt to the style of football the Whites want to play.

Gray said on LUTV: “I think what has happened to him is that he has got into the habit of playing with his back to the goal and seeing players running off him.


“He knows that he got to control the ball and bring players into the game.

"That’s part of his job out there and I think he has worked at it.

“It has definitely improved and it might always have been there, but he has never always played that lone role up there.

“And I think it suits him.”

Roofe is expected to start when Leeds take on West Brom at the Hawthorns later today.
 