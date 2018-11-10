Kemar Roofe Has Worked On This Believes Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has improved his link-up play as he has featured more as the central striker for the Whites this season.



Roofe has three goals in his last three appearances since returning from an injury and has been one of the in-form strikers of the Championship this season, with seven strikes in ten appearances.











Despite the big money signing of Patrick Bamford, the 25-year-old kept the former Chelsea striker out of the starting eleven at the start of the season with his performances.



Apart from his goalscoring, Marcelo Bielsa has also praised Roofe’s ability to hold up the ball and bring others into the game, and Gray believes that is one area of his game the striker has clearly worked on.





The Leeds legend also believes that consistently playing as the lone striker up front has also allowed Roofe to hone that side of his game and adapt to the style of football the Whites want to play.



Gray said on LUTV: “I think what has happened to him is that he has got into the habit of playing with his back to the goal and seeing players running off him.



“He knows that he got to control the ball and bring players into the game.



"That’s part of his job out there and I think he has worked at it.



“It has definitely improved and it might always have been there, but he has never always played that lone role up there.



“And I think it suits him.”



Roofe is expected to start when Leeds take on West Brom at the Hawthorns later today.

